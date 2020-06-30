Patio Rehab

We hired a company to rehab our patio surface. Of course it rained, but they were able to do the cleaning in the wet weather. It's amazing to see the pavers looking so much brighter, like they looked back in 2007!. The guys will come back tomorrow, providing the weather cooperates, to fill in between the pavers and seal everything.



I had a long chat with Merry's vet this afternoon. I'm actually glad she didn't reach me yesterday, I had done my research, consulted with a friend who had a cat with similar skin issues and had a list of questions. Thankfully, the drug the vet suggested comes in a capsule for dogs and cats can take those too, or the liquid. It will probably be difficult to administer a capsule, but I have much more confidence in getting one into her mouth rather than squirting a liquid. At least there can be multiple tries rather that dripping expense. the drug is pricey, but the vet suggested the cheapest online vet pharmacy and I ordered from there. Two more sleeps and that cone is history. She has been a real trooper.

