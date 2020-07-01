Garden Stake Ornaments

These garden ornaments we ordered from from White Flower Farm in Connecticut arrived today. Three allium 4ft stakes and a precious English Robin perched on a branch. They were "designed and crafted by British sculptor, Paul Cox using locally sourced materials and traditional methods." I know they will provide sweet resting spots for our birds and perhaps dragon flies in our garden. Of course it's raining and thundering now. We can't walk on our newly cleaned patio awaiting sand and sealing tomorrow, so the placements will happen on Friday when we can find the best locations.





One more night for Merry in her cone!! The only hard news for her is that it seems like she can't have her favorite freeze dried rabbit when taking the new meds. They suppress her immune response and all of the pathogens may not be killed in the freeze drying process of the rabbit cat food.. She loves the canned rabbit cat food, but ADORES the other Primal brand. She can have cheese, and dairy items, so those will have to do.

