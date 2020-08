This is one of the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird juvenile males suspended in the hot afternoon air, watching his rival. They have both engaged in another day of heavy feeding, fighting and fearless flying. This one has no red gorget feathers, his rival, one. You can see it in an arty shot from yesterday.For the Record,This day came in hot and humid...what else, it's the same everyday.All hands waryAn arty shot of the other juvenile male and his one red feather...