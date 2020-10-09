Sign up
Photo 2050
Sign of the Times
Even our chipmunks agree.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
election2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh dear I need some brain food I wondered who you were saying Bye to and the I figured it out. Well at least chippies are still stuffing their checks.
October 9th, 2020
