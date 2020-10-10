Sign up
Photo 2051
A Wooly Bear Caterpillar
This lovely specimen predicts a mild and nearly snowless winter with his long red-orange section. One beautiful snowstorm will do just fine.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
365
LEICA SL (Typ 601)
10th October 2020 10:42am
woolybearcaterpillar
