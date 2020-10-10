Previous
A Wooly Bear Caterpillar by berelaxed
A Wooly Bear Caterpillar

This lovely specimen predicts a mild and nearly snowless winter with his long red-orange section. One beautiful snowstorm will do just fine.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
