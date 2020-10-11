A Hanover Garden Club Thank You Project

T and I were out and about in Hanover today delivering small bags of daffodils ...



"As a thank you to all of the good citizens who participated in Hanover Clean Up Day last May 30th, the Hanover Garden Club will be distributing daffodil bulbs for Fall planting. If you signed up and participated last Spring, a member of the club will be dropping a package of bulbs at you doorstep during the week October 12th. A hearty THANK YOU to all of you who helped out on this project. We’re looking forward to a brighter and more beautiful 2021!"







We had a mapped out route provided by another club member and 21 bags to deliver. T drove and I did the dropping off on doorsteps. I've lived in this town for most of my life, but we drove through neighborhoods I've never seen. Folks that I spoke with were thrilled.

