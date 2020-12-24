Greetings of the Season

T and I are sending messages to all for health and happiness during these often bleak days. We at Dogcorner Cottage have much to be thankful for and much to look forward to after these months of worry.



Merry is doing perfectly, so who knows where that tip is. All I know she is healthy and are out of some cash. It was well worth the expense to know that nothing showed up glaringly on the x-ray and her intestinal track looked big enough to handle the item IF she swallowed it..



We will have a quiet Christmas together, perhaps without power, due to a wild rain and wind storm headed our way. I may post in the middle of the night again to be safe. We're hoping to have a patio Christmas exchange of gifts with the Josselyn and the Mullen families if the weekend is clear and dry. That thought cheers me, along with Merry's good health.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and is clouding up quickly. Storms on the way.



All hands wary