My mother would have been 99 today

She was born in 1921, graduated from Wheelock College in 1943 with a BS degree in Education.This silhouette was done in the late 30s or early 40s, I wish I knew the story behind it, was spontaneous or specially ordered at a sitting of some sort.



My mother taught first grade locally until I was born, then went back to teaching again when my brother was 11. She was a fabulous cook, Early American antique collector, only child, lover of her home and our old place in Machiasport, Maine. My lovely father was absolutely everything to her, but he predeceased her by 9 years. Those years were emotionally difficult for her until she joined him after suffering a sudden and massive heart attack in 2007. She would have adored her great grandchildren, Nora Jo and Hunter James.



Merry Update

Merry seems absolutely fine, nothing out of the ordinary found in what I had to examine this morning. The vet said to watch for vomiting an discomfort for 36 hours. That won't be too much longer. I think a litter box trip with nothing tomorrow means she didn't swallow it, and it absolutely vanished.





All hands wary