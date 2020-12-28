Eye spy peanuts

The gray squirrels were busy today, the peanuts keep them off the bird feeders, but nothing deters the reds. They can get into everything and anything. This gray looked very well fed.



Not much bird activity today, and sadly we have not seen the Bluebirds for days. I hope the Starling invasions have not sent them away. We still have hope and will keep their food fresh and well supplied.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and cloudy. Now it looks like rain actually, not snow which one would expect at the time of the year.



All hands wary