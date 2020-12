Splish Splash

These sparrows were having splendidly splashy baths in the heated birdbath early this morning. The female in the back was a bit hesitant to join the free-for- all that the boys were enjoying, but she finally got her turn. I watched and she had just as much fun in the warm water as the boys.



For the Record,

This day came in much colder than yesterday, but with lovely sun.



