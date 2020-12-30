If Jack frost became a watercolorist

A very cold morning with Jack's art on the windows upstairs. The blooming geraniums rescued from the garden can't be too thrilled. I had a bit of fun faffing about with the original and adding a frame.



Monday we upgraded our Mac desktop operating system remotely with a service we use. Everything went very smoothly. They helped us also with a few issues we had before the upgrade to Big Sur. Most importantly, my enormous photo library transferred perfectly. We have belt and suspenders backup systems, so there was really no reason to worry. I worried anyway, because I just can't help myself. This morning I encountered the first minor upgrade glitch, the workflow I have always used to send things to Flickr was no longer a choice. I found a workaround fairly quickly after lamenting. I don't use Flickr as much as I used to before Blipfoto and 365, but I still have friends there. I also use it to resize photos and to add frames to photos. Today was one of those times, so I'm glad I've managed the upload change.



One of my resolutions for 2021 is to delete a good number of photos a day. My problems started when I became a blipper, and a 365 member. Many multiple shots taken before choosing the one to post and laziness in not deleting the others immediately, everyday, not just sometimes. Years of an extra accumulation of similar photos to be culled.



I'll have plenty of time to do it and I'll add it to all the others things on my Pandemic To Do List. I fear I'm housebound for quite a few more months.



