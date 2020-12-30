Previous
Next
If Jack frost became a watercolorist by berelaxed
Photo 2132

If Jack frost became a watercolorist

A very cold morning with Jack's art on the windows upstairs. The blooming geraniums rescued from the garden can't be too thrilled. I had a bit of fun faffing about with the original and adding a frame.

Monday we upgraded our Mac desktop operating system remotely with a service we use. Everything went very smoothly. They helped us also with a few issues we had before the upgrade to Big Sur. Most importantly, my enormous photo library transferred perfectly. We have belt and suspenders backup systems, so there was really no reason to worry. I worried anyway, because I just can't help myself. This morning I encountered the first minor upgrade glitch, the workflow I have always used to send things to Flickr was no longer a choice. I found a workaround fairly quickly after lamenting. I don't use Flickr as much as I used to before Blipfoto and 365, but I still have friends there. I also use it to resize photos and to add frames to photos. Today was one of those times, so I'm glad I've managed the upload change.

One of my resolutions for 2021 is to delete a good number of photos a day. My problems started when I became a blipper, and a 365 member. Many multiple shots taken before choosing the one to post and laziness in not deleting the others immediately, everyday, not just sometimes. Years of an extra accumulation of similar photos to be culled.

I'll have plenty of time to do it and I'll add it to all the others things on my Pandemic To Do List. I fear I'm housebound for quite a few more months.

30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Beautifully captured and edited.
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise