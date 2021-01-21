Previous
Her eye is on the sparrow by berelaxed
Her eye is on the sparrow

What a relief today has been with that hateful man banished from sight and sound. He was always everywhere and into everything. Now Dr. Fauci can speak freely, science will rule the day, not politics. Federal resources, all hands on deck, organized plans for vaccine distribution, imagine.

This day came in cold with brief snow flurry activity and very hungry birds and little squirrel beasties. Merry was on her cat tree watching all the afternoon activity.

All hands wary, I go out in public double masked and only when I have to.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Yes, Betsey, what a wonderful day indeed! And a lovely capture of Merry
January 21st, 2021  
