Sleet and slush and blur of night

The snow part of the storm is a bust so far on the South Shore of Massachusetts, but the wind is troublesome. When the wind howls the trees lose branches and we often lose power as they fall on the power lines. Just in case, I thought it prudent to post while we still have power. Now I’m off to sleep.



For the Record,

This day came in with sleet and slush and the sound of plows.



All hands wary