A very patient raptor

This juvenile Red-Shouldered Hawk missed a kill on the patio this afternoon. Either he or the victim glazed the window as we ate our lunch. From my stool at the island, I saw him fly off, empty taloned. I had seen him waiting patiently out front earlier, snapped a photo and shooed him off.



We had another glitch in the heating system yesterday afternoon. Our addition forced hot water heater stopped working. I will spare you the details, but the first fix didn't hold, so we were cooler last night. The owner of our heating service fixed it today and we are cozy again. Tomorrow, the steam system will be looked at and perhaps cleaned. If so, we hope it will fire up, but there is no guarantee. We have to make the choice to try, saving a lot of money, or pay to clean it and pay for a new one if it doesn't fire up or last. The Lady or the Tiger?? as an old friend said to me today in a text.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and warm spring like temps.



All hands wary



