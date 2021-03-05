Chimney Sweeps

It's another saga in the continuing story of our heating woes. Two repair guys came out, but will have to to return. The return will include someone with more expertise to decide how to proceed. Nothing is ever simple when it comes to anything involving the cellar it seems. I'm trying to keep positive. T is still on a work call, probably thinking everything is okay since they left shortly after inspecting the chimney. We will get this all taken care of, but it appears that it will not be a quick as we would like.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny.



All hands wary