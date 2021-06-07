Sorry, Paper Wasps

I was sorry to have to remove this half a fist sized Paper Wasp nest. Unfortunately, it was being constructed under the roof line above the outside door to our front piazza. Compared to yellow jackets and hornets they are far less aggressive, but their stings are still quite painful. This nest, when completed, would probably have been large, low and too close to the entrance and exit from the piazza. I took advantage when there was only one wasp adding to the hexagons or depositing eggs.



"Paper wasps are vespid wasps that gather fibers from dead wood and plant stems, which they mix with saliva, and use to construct nests made of gray or brown papery material." Wikipedia



They are beneficial in their natural habitat, are known pollinators and feed on garden pests. I hated to remove the nest, but the risk of these wasps stinging us or Nora and Hunter made it absolutely necessary.



For the Record,

This day came in sultry and very, very hot. Luckily we are cool in the house, but it was so hot when I went out to do some errands this morning. One more day of this way too early heat before we get some relief. Merry loves being on the hot screened in piazza!



All hands happy to have AC.