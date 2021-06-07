Previous
Sorry, Paper Wasps by berelaxed
Sorry, Paper Wasps

I was sorry to have to remove this half a fist sized Paper Wasp nest. Unfortunately, it was being constructed under the roof line above the outside door to our front piazza. Compared to yellow jackets and hornets they are far less aggressive, but their stings are still quite painful. This nest, when completed, would probably have been large, low and too close to the entrance and exit from the piazza. I took advantage when there was only one wasp adding to the hexagons or depositing eggs.

"Paper wasps are vespid wasps that gather fibers from dead wood and plant stems, which they mix with saliva, and use to construct nests made of gray or brown papery material." Wikipedia

They are beneficial in their natural habitat, are known pollinators and feed on garden pests. I hated to remove the nest, but the risk of these wasps stinging us or Nora and Hunter made it absolutely necessary.

This day came in sultry and very, very hot. Luckily we are cool in the house, but it was so hot when I went out to do some errands this morning. One more day of this way too early heat before we get some relief. Merry loves being on the hot screened in piazza!

All hands happy to have AC.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Lin ace
Well captured - I'm hoping the wasps will not build near my garage again (I've already killed 2 in the condo - my rule is flying insects can live if they are outside, but NOT inside)
June 7th, 2021  
Betsey ace
@linnypinny Good rule! We had a huge one built by another doorway some years ago when we were on vacation in Maine. We managed, but never again.
June 7th, 2021  
