Shrouded in fog

We wait as the rains pick up and Tropical Storm Elsa finds her way to the far downcast coast of Maine. I was out taking photos in the cemetery this morning during a lull in the rainstorms. The tidal Machias River and Machias Bay where invisible. One would just fall into a foggy void if they stepped off our high embankment at the grassy cemetery edge. The birds were busy and the tiny apples are showing some red color amongst the topsy turvy old grave stones. I must admit, as long as I'm not driving, I love being fogged in here. It's so quiet and so peaceful.



For the Record,

This day came in with fog and off and on heavy rain. The worst could be coming as the day progresses.



All hands and paws resting comfortably.