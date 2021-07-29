Previous
"Oh NO!, by berelaxed
"Oh NO!,

There are more rabbits at Dogcorner Cottage than chipmunks! That will never do!!!"

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler, but ending with thunderstorms predicted

All hands happy for the cooler weather today.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
