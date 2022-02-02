Sign up
Photo 2531
Drip, drip, dripping
A day of melting before the mess of warmer weather and rain tomorrow.
For the Record,
Today came in gray and warmer. Lots of icicles and snow sliding off the roof.
All hands wary
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2531
photos
98
followers
42
following
693% complete
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
Views
3
365
Tags
icicles
,
leicasl
