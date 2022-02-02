Previous
Drip, drip, dripping by berelaxed
Photo 2531

Drip, drip, dripping

A day of melting before the mess of warmer weather and rain tomorrow.


For the Record,
Today came in gray and warmer. Lots of icicles and snow sliding off the roof.

All hands wary
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

