Previous
Next
He'll be wearing red all month. by berelaxed
Photo 2542

He'll be wearing red all month.

We've had a gentle snowfall of about 4 inches today after 60 degree f/15.5c temps yesterday. It's well below freezing today.

This handsome male cardinal and many other birds have fed all day in the snowy weather. Peanuts and dried mealworms seem to be the favorites.


For the Record,
This day came in cold and snowy. We expect the snow to continue for a while more.

All hands wary.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise