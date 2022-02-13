Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2542
He'll be wearing red all month.
We've had a gentle snowfall of about 4 inches today after 60 degree f/15.5c temps yesterday. It's well below freezing today.
This handsome male cardinal and many other birds have fed all day in the snowy weather. Peanuts and dried mealworms seem to be the favorites.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and snowy. We expect the snow to continue for a while more.
All hands wary.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2542
photos
99
followers
42
following
696% complete
View this month »
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
northerncardinal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close