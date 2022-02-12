My great grandfather's Beaver Hat

In honor of Abraham Lincoln on his birthday, a photo of my Gramp's hat on display at the Machiasport Historical Society in Maine. Gramp Hanson was born in 1865, the year Lincoln died. In the mid-1800s and on, top hats were very, very tall and were nicknamed “stovepipe” hats. Early top hats were made of felted fur and formed into the hat shape. Gramp was a Democratic Maine State Legislator, I image he wore this during his early years at the Maine State House in Augusta.





Here's a timely quote from ''Honest Abe"



"The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion."





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and like spring with very warm temperatures, just lovely. Snow forecast for tomorrow!