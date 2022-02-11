Princess Lauren

We had a whirlwind, belated Christmas with two other 'Greats' this afternoon. They are almost exactly the same age as Nora in Hunter, both girls will be 5 in May and the boys 3 in the fall. T and I had a wonderful time with them, but we're exhausted! We don't know how T's sister does it everyday as their busy Nana and babysitter. The silk princess dress was one of Lauren's presents, she loved it. Merry managed to sleep through most of it until my old teacher's recess whistle was discovered, then she bolted upstairs.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny. Lots of melting and mud. It will be very warm tomorrow, but it won't last.



All hands wary