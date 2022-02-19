Previous
Next
Last Beauty by berelaxed
Photo 2548

Last Beauty

Valentine tulips with a little watercolor effect before they slip away. They are beautiful in all phases of their petals.

We have high winds and fluffy light snow, there have been warnings of white out conditions. We're home, safe and sound.

For the Record,
This day came in with dropping temps, and high winds. Snow flurries appeared about 3:30 PM.

All hands wary
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise