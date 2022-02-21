Previous
Next
Smiley and Sleepy by berelaxed
Photo 2550

Smiley and Sleepy

The Greats popped over through the path in the woods this today with their grandparents (my brother and sister-in-law). They were both full of pep when they arrived, but Hunter was really in need of a nap and that began to show as he settled into a patio chair. We stayed outside a while, T played Hide and seek with them, the weather was so spring-like. We then we went in for a bit to see Merry and for them to inspect all their favorite places. Merry allowed a quick pat, sniffed their hands and zipped under the sofa. Nora wanted to go up to the loft and Hunter came up for the first time with his grandmother. Kids love being up so high and looking through the railings. It's such a lift to be with these young sweeties in our lives.

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny. T was off for the Presidents Day holiday and it was great to have such nice weather.

All hands wary
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Adorable! I know they must be such a joy to be around!
February 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful children and happy looking
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise