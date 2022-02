Sparkles and Shadows

Our front yard was awash with sparkling light on fresh snow this morning. I took a lot of photos, but was fascinated with the sparkling colored orbs amid the shadows in this one. The light was absolutely dazzling.



My wish for the world is that sparkling light can somehow overpower the menacing shadows of the Russian tanks in Ukraine. Goodness and light must prevail.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold with sparkling, crusty snow.



All hands praying for Ukraine