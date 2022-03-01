Sign up
Photo 2558
Silent and shy
I caught a quick glimpse of this sweet deer from the window. I was lucky enough to get one quick shot. What a sweet little face on this teenager.
We are beyond sad and terrified for the Ukrainians bravely preparing for the worst.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and cloudy.
All hands very worried.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easternwhitetaileddeer
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
March 1st, 2022
