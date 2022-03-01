Previous
Silent and shy by berelaxed
Photo 2558

Silent and shy

I caught a quick glimpse of this sweet deer from the window. I was lucky enough to get one quick shot. What a sweet little face on this teenager.

We are beyond sad and terrified for the Ukrainians bravely preparing for the worst.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and cloudy.

All hands very worried.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
March 1st, 2022  
