Photo 2561
Hope
Hope
"Where flowers bloom, so does hope."
Lady Bird Johnson
I can only hope that this nightmare in Ukraine can be stopped.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cold.
All hands weeping for Ukraine and her people.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2561
photos
98
followers
41
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2022 5:01pm
Tags
whiteamaryllis
