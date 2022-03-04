Previous
Hope by berelaxed
Hope


Hope

"Where flowers bloom, so does hope."
Lady Bird Johnson

I can only hope that this nightmare in Ukraine can be stopped.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cold.

All hands weeping for Ukraine and her people.
