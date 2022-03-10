Sign up
Photo 2567
Time to tap the Sugar Maples
T'is the season to collect the sap and boil it off to make maple syrup in New England. I spotted these tapped trees today and stopped for some quick photos.
How to tap maple trees and make maple syrup.
https://extension.umaine.edu/publications/7036e/
For the Record,
This day came in with snow covering the ground. It soon melted away in the warm sun.
All hands horrified by the terror going on in Ukraine. We must do something more!
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
maplesapcollection
