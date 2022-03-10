Previous
Time to tap the Sugar Maples by berelaxed
Photo 2567

Time to tap the Sugar Maples

T'is the season to collect the sap and boil it off to make maple syrup in New England. I spotted these tapped trees today and stopped for some quick photos.

How to tap maple trees and make maple syrup.

https://extension.umaine.edu/publications/7036e/

For the Record,
This day came in with snow covering the ground. It soon melted away in the warm sun.

All hands horrified by the terror going on in Ukraine. We must do something more!



