The incident of the boy, the nose and the raisin

Hunter inserted a raisin wayyyy up his nose this afternoon and ten finally confessed to his daddy. Off he went with mummy to his pediatrician for two hours of hysterics making it impossible for his doctor to see or remove said raisin. So, off they went to a local well respected hospital for the removal. After a very long wait that was improved when his grandmother arrived with snacks and an iPad with a movie, he was seen. Unbelievably, the Emergency Department didn't have any pediatric ENT scopes! So it was an unsuccessful try to remove said raisin. He was bundled up and taken home. He will see a pediatric ENT tomorrow. Sarah, his mother says that the raisin has probably been swallowed after the two hours of hysterics at his pediatrician's office.



Full disclosure, I only took the photo of the wished for raisin, the others are family photos.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, a lovely pre-spring day.



All hands begging for peace.