Mother's Day

T's mother and mine have left us, but their grace our table today with a small bouquet of lilacs. We wish a Happy Mother's Day to all who mother.





For the Record,

T did some rabbit protection with green chicken wire in the garden to shield our tender perennials from the eager rabbits. I'm not allowed to play in the dirt 10 days before my hip replacement surgery, so wasn't much help. My hip is really bothering me, so it's time for the new joint. One week from tomorrow is the day, not soon enough!







All hands begging for PEACE.