Merry is not really a nurse, but she is expressive!
I had a much better day today, tired, but a good visit from PT and the removal of my big bandage. Now, I just have steri-strips which will fall off gradually in the shower. The incision seems to be about 5-6 inches long. A bit longer than expected because of the extra work they had to do to repair the top of my femur. It was fractured when the implant was inserted , my bones are apparently strong, but small.
The bandage came off easily and was specially designed to prevent infection. I did my exercises and walked with my crutches, down the driveway and back. The swelling is much better today and I have kept my leg more elevated today. On to week 2.
For the Record,
This day came in with normal May temperatures after the weekend of intense heat.