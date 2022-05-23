Merry is not really a nurse, but she is expressive!



I had a much better day today, tired, but a good visit from PT and the removal of my big bandage. Now, I just have steri-strips which will fall off gradually in the shower. The incision seems to be about 5-6 inches long. A bit longer than expected because of the extra work they had to do to repair the top of my femur. It was fractured when the implant was inserted , my bones are apparently strong, but small.



The bandage came off easily and was specially designed to prevent infection. I did my exercises and walked with my crutches, down the driveway and back. The swelling is much better today and I have kept my leg more elevated today. On to week 2.



For the Record,

This day came in with normal May temperatures after the weekend of intense heat.



All hands begging for Peace