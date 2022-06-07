Crutches, critter and nuts

We sat out among the beasties and birds and outrageous pine and oak pollen swirling in the air. BB is on her way home to California, we miss her already. Luckily, rain is forecast tomorrow, hopefully it will wash the pollen away finally.



I made dinner tonight. My recovery is going along smoothly, I'm amazed at how well I can walk. My incision is a bit sore today, but all in all it's going well. Soon, I will be starting PT at a facility. That will help me build strength carefully and safely. I still have to be a bit careful with the tiny femur fracture. Really, my only complaint is that I tire very easily.



For the Record,

This day came in windy with swirling pollen and sunshine. Rain is needed badly, our grass is burned up by early heat and drought, it looks like August!



All hands begging for Peace and Gun Reform Laws.