Solstice short shadows

Today, June 21, is the longest day of the year, celebrated as the summer solstice. The weather was lovely and our shadows were very short. We took a mile walk in the cemetery this morning. I used with my hiking sticks instead of my cane, much better.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cool. I watched the January 6th Hearings this afternoon. It left me very upset, that mob boss of a fake president has ruined so many lives.





All hands begging for Peace and Gun Reform laws