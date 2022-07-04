Wrapped in Glory

A close friend of ours sent us this quote from Barbara Kingsolver, an American novelist this morning, July 4th.



"There are days when I can't live in this country. Not the whole thing at once, including the hateful parts, the misogyny, the brutal disregard of the powerful for the powerless. Sometimes I can only be a citizen of these trees, this rainy day, the family I can hold safe, the garden I can grow. A fire that refuses to go out. "



It certainly speaks to me this evening after the recent Supreme Court decisions, and yet another mass shooting at a 4th ofJuly celebration. A holiday parade was targeted in a community that will never feel safe ever again. A community where children instructed their elders in how to stay safe, immediately putting into practice active shooter drills learned at school. What is wrong with us, why are these weapons of war readily available?



Merry was not thrilled to pose as you can see, but she did look festive. You can see one of my favorite 4th of July photos of Raspberry from the archives in the extras.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, perfect holiday weather.



All hands begging for PEACE.