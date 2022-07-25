my second vacation in Maine

This family snapshot was taken by my mother. We were having a picnic on the beach across the river at my grandfather's cousin's rocky beach. I'm modeling the typical pixie cut of the 50s, at 10 and my brother was 3. Our dad was sporting some snazzy saddle shoes. Behind him is Emery, my grandfather's cousin, my grandfather, Gordon, his sister Abbie(who willed this house to us) and my beloved grandmother, Nora. My grandmother is holding a bottle of Coca cola, I never saw her with another! In my memory, she only drank tea in proper cups and saucers. She and Abbie were long lived, Nora lived 30 years more leaving us at 96. Abbie died two years before at 97. I loved them both with all my heart.





For the Record,

This day came in dark and dismal with the hope of some rain which never came. We had a nice, quiet, relaxing vacation day here.



All hands and Merry happy