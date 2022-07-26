Blueberry Cream Pie

Outside, on the deck at Helen's Restaurant in Machias, we shared the first slice of 2022 Maine Blueberry Cream pie. A pie made with just picked, local, wild blueberries, freshly baked at Helen's These tiny blueberries burst in your mouth with each bite. They are so flavorful and very good for you...healthy pie, imagine!



Some Blueberry facts from the University of Maine...



"The lowbush blueberry is the state fruit of Maine and a favorite native shrub. The range includes the northeastern United States and eastern and central Canada. Lowbush blueberries are a deciduous shrub that prefers acidic, well-drained soil with partial to full sun. The plants are fire-tolerant and can increase in number following a forest fire. Habitats that are favorable to growth can result in a natural barren where the lowbush blueberry is the dominant species across a large area. This native plant is grown commercially in many places across the northeast, including Maine. In addition to commercial harvest, lowbush blueberries are harvested recreationally and consumed by species as diverse as black bears, foxes, deer, birds, and porcupines."







For the Record,

This day came in warm with low humidity and a lovely breeze, a perfect Maine summer day.





All hands and Merry happy