West Quoddy Head Lighthouse

I’m posing in the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse museum. Pictured behind me, upper left, my GGGGgrandfather, Ebenezer Wormell , a Lighthouse Keeper at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse & my GGGgrandparents, Loring Leavitt, and Wealthy Ellen Wormell Leavitt. Loring was an Assistant Keeper.



I climbed those steps and walked a mile trail, 8500 steps at the end of the day!! This vacation in cooler weather than home has allowed me to really get stronger 10 weeks post hip replacement.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, a perfect day.



All hands and Merry, happy