Blue Claws by berelaxed
Photo 2707

Blue Claws

Merry, the Dr. Doolittle 'Push Me, Pull Me' Blue lobster in a sea of red ones, enjoying a nap.

We did some of the end of vacation cleaning today. Sadly, after 25 days here, we'll be leaving Sunday morning. I'm afraid we're going back to a another lengthy heat wave at home.

We plan to cross the border again tomorrow and drive to St. Andrews, New Brunswick . We'll visit the lovely Kingsbrae Garden, a returning visit for us. Hopefully the weather will cooperate, it's a beautiful place.

This day came in clear, sunny and warm.

All hands and Merry happy
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
