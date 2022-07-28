Blue Claws

Merry, the Dr. Doolittle 'Push Me, Pull Me' Blue lobster in a sea of red ones, enjoying a nap.



We did some of the end of vacation cleaning today. Sadly, after 25 days here, we'll be leaving Sunday morning. I'm afraid we're going back to a another lengthy heat wave at home.



We plan to cross the border again tomorrow and drive to St. Andrews, New Brunswick . We'll visit the lovely Kingsbrae Garden, a returning visit for us. Hopefully the weather will cooperate, it's a beautiful place.



For the Record,

This day came in clear, sunny and warm.



All hands and Merry happy