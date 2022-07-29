On the water in Canada

We changed our plans today due to the heat. We couldn’t imagine walking around a tree-less and enormous garden in very sultry and humid temps. We have been before, so we decided to do something that involved being on the water.



So we drove part of the Quoddy Loop to a small car ferry that took us to Deer Island. We spent some time re-exploring the island, we’ve been there several times and had some delicious ice cream. We then waited a bit for another small car ferry that took us to Campobello Island. We had delicious seafood and drove back to the States to Lubec and home. Another wonderful day.



This day came in with fog, then very hot humid weather. Tomorrow is our last full day here at the old homestead until a visit, hopefully in October.



All hands and Merry happy

