A bit tattered

This Red Spotted Purple Butterfly was fluttering around the garden, but spending more time just resting. I fear the short 6-14 day lifespan will soon come to an end. I would have loved seeing it in better light, but It's always a thrill to capture them between flitting, on camera.



For the Record,

This day was warm and very humid. The rain yesterday was so welcome.



All hands sadly marking 6 months of the insane war in Ukraine.