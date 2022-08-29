Hummingbird Moth

I spied this moth and zipped out with my camera. They move so rapidly that it was hard to get a perfect shot, but I especially loved the curled but ready proboscis as it headed towards the Butterfly Bush.



"At first sight, it’s easy to mistake a hummingbird moth for a tiny hummingbird. It feeds on the nectar of flowers, hovering with the body stationary, its transparent wings beating so fast as to be nearly invisible, and a long proboscis protruding beaklike into the blossom. In flight, the wings create a soft buzzing, also like a hummingbird.

Hummingbird moths are members of the sphinx moth family (Sphingidae), which have heavy bodies and long front wings. The wings of hummingbird moths are clear, with a black or brown border, and are nearly invisible when they fly. Males have a flared “tail” like that of a hovering hummingbird.

One obvious difference between the birds and the moths is size. The ruby-throated hummingbird can be 3” long. Hummingbird moths are much smaller at 1-1/2” long." www.massaudubon.org/



For the Record,

This day came in hot and humid yet again.



All hands begging for PEACE