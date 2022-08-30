Does this pollen make me look fat?

I was hoping to see my friend the Hummingbird moth again today, but alas, it was not to be found. I did find a very busy Carpenter Bee completely dotted with pollen. I don't see any spots where the carpenter bees have made a home at Dogcorner Cottage, hopefully they are using their chewing skills on a local telephone pole!



Carpenter Bees (Xylocopa virginica and other species)





"These insects look like bumblebees, but they have a completely black, shiny, hairless abdomen (the rear section). They mate in April or May. The female carpenter bee starts looking for a suitable nest site, such as weathered areas on buildings, fences, or telephone poles, and people often report seeing them hovering around buildings. She chews into the wood and lays her eggs. Adult carpenter bees emerge in August but return to the nest to overwinter. Carpenter bees seldom pose a threat to humans, as they rarely sting. However, their nest tunnels occasionally cause minor damage to wooden buildings." massaudubon.org





For the Record

This day came in hot and humid again, but perhaps some rain tomorrow. It's been humid and foggy in Machiasport, my brother and sister-in-law will return home tomorrow.





If anyone hasn't had the pleasure of watching the poignant Korean drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix, you have missed a lovely show. It reminds us of Astrid, a French series we loved.





All hands begging for PEACE

We were happy to hear that there will be a second season.