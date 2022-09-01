Sign up
Photo 2742
Acrobatic shopping
The squirrels are in heaven harvesting the big green nuts from our Shag Bark Hickory trees. It’s amazing to watch their acrobatic skills in the tall treetops.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny, cooler and with low humidity.
All hands begging for Peace
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
1
1
Betsey
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
squirrelandshagbarknut
*lynn
ace
Great capture... so cute in the middle of all those leaves
September 2nd, 2022
