Acrobatic shopping by berelaxed
Photo 2742

Acrobatic shopping

The squirrels are in heaven harvesting the big green nuts from our Shag Bark Hickory trees. It’s amazing to watch their acrobatic skills in the tall treetops.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, cooler and with low humidity.

All hands begging for Peace
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
751% complete

*lynn ace
Great capture... so cute in the middle of all those leaves
September 2nd, 2022  
