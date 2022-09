Stormy Weather

It rained this afternoon, a lovely gentle rain instead of the short, but torrential storms we have had recently. Two hummingbirds were still active at the feeder by the window. I snapped this juvenile male with his tongue out in anticipation of a long drink of life-giving nectar.



For the Record,

This day came in humid, but cooler, ending in a long gentle rain.



All hands begging for PEACE.