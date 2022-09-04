Image 9-4-22 at 7.55 PM

First Migration



there are

no memories

of years gone

by or trusted

nectar lined

routes

this migration

journey

is your first

now taken

without maps

or even

ruby throat.

it’s just your

heart, the

humming of

your nearly

invisible,

ever-beating

wings,

that flight plan

tucked in your

tiny head,

with courage of

an eagle

to take you

south



"The migration route most of them take involves a nonstop flight over the Gulf of Mexico of approximately 500 miles (~800 km). Depending on weather conditions, this journey may take between 18 – 22 hours. Considering that this hummingbird weighs as little as 3.40 to 3.80 g (0.12 to 0.13 oz) – or just about as much as a penny — this is an amazing accomplishment. In order to be able to meet the physical demands of this enormous task, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird nearly doubles its weight before its journey – from about 3.4 grams (0.12 oz) to over 6 grams (0.21 oz). However, once it reaches its destination, it will be starved and underweight, averaging only 2.5 grams (0.09 oz) – having lost more than half of its starting weight in a day." the beautyofbirds.com





For The Record,

This day came in warm with much needed rain on the way.





All hands Begging for PEACE