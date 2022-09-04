Image 9-4-22 at 7.55 PM

there are
no memories
of years gone
by or trusted
nectar lined
routes
this migration
journey
is your first
now taken
without maps
or even
ruby throat.
it’s just your
heart, the
humming of
your nearly
invisible,
ever-beating
wings,
that flight plan
tucked in your
tiny head,
with courage of
an eagle
to take you
south
"The migration route most of them take involves a nonstop flight over the Gulf of Mexico of approximately 500 miles (~800 km). Depending on weather conditions, this journey may take between 18 – 22 hours. Considering that this hummingbird weighs as little as 3.40 to 3.80 g (0.12 to 0.13 oz) – or just about as much as a penny — this is an amazing accomplishment. In order to be able to meet the physical demands of this enormous task, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird nearly doubles its weight before its journey – from about 3.4 grams (0.12 oz) to over 6 grams (0.21 oz). However, once it reaches its destination, it will be starved and underweight, averaging only 2.5 grams (0.09 oz) – having lost more than half of its starting weight in a day." the beautyofbirds.com
For The Record,
This day came in warm with much needed rain on the way.