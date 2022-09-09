The Sentry behind The Screen

Merry had a very traumatic mid-morning. She was sunning her cinnamon self out on the piazza when the nasty neighborhood orange cat who roams freely approached HER PIAZZA! The howling brought me to the front of the house to find her puffed three times larger than life and hissing. He was apparently hiding in the ornamental grass that surrounds the old victorian screened porch. He was chased off, but she has remained vigilant ALL day. No naps, just sentry duty. I was outside searching for something to blip later this afternoon and snapped this as she looked through the screen at me. She is still out there this evening, we will close the screened in area off soon and hope she can relax a bit, inside.





For the Record,

This day came in warmer, and still humid.



All hands begging for PEACE