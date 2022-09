An evening campfire

We did a bit of shopping this afternoon and actually ate at a new Asian Fusion restaurant. Outside seating and absolutely incredible food. As we were driving home, David sent us a text inviting us to drop in for a quick campfire before the kids went to bed. The bugs finally ended the fun, but it was great to see the kids running around. Nora is very happy in her new kindergarten class and Hunty starts 2 days a week in preschool next week.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and quite warm.



All hands begging for PEACE