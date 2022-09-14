In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II visited Boston

finally found my photograph of the day I saw the Royal Couple.



"Tens of thousands of spectators lined the streets of Boston 46 years ago to welcome Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, during a 1976 visit, part of the country’s bicentennial celebrations of the American Revolution.





"A headline on the front page of the Boston Globe on Monday, July 12, 1976, reads, “200 years later, queen charms Boston,” according to the Boston Globe Archives.

A 21-gun salute fired from Old Ironsides welcomed the queen, who was 50 at the time, aboard Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia, then the vessel of the British monarch. Queen Elizabeth dressed for “Boston summer,” wearing a pink and white dress with a white hat with red trim, the Globe reported."





It was a beautiful July day. A my friend Bobbie and I took my mother and one of her close friends into Boston to see the Queen and Prince Philip. There were Boston Irish protesting, British soldiers dressed as Red Coats and tens of thousands smiling locals. It was her third visit to the United States, the only one to Boston. She made six trips to the States in her lifetime. I feel very lucky to have seen her.





"Historians say it is deeply symbolic that Queen Elizabeth II chose to stand on the balcony of the Old State House when she greeted Bostonians for a bicentennial visit in 1976. Two hundred years earlier, the Declaration of Independence was read from the very same balcony."



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and pleasant.