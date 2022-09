Unfolding

The Reveal



my orchid

bud slowly

unfolds, revealing

a delicate bloom

open to

sharing

inner secrets,

sepal, petals,

column,

the lip, an

eye-catching,

standout petal,

a perfect

landing strip for

pollinators,

perhaps

a wished for

bee

that this

indoor bloom

will never

see





For the Record,

This day came in with fallish temps, low humidity and lovely sun. A perfect mid September day.



All hands begging for Peace