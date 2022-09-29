When your ear doesn't fit in the circle

Merry is exhausted. The nasty yellow cat confronted her through the screens on the piazza this morning. She puffed her 6 pounds up at least to 8 and held her ground all day. I chased him away immediately, he was out of hose range, unfortunately. We live on a very busy street now(very quiet in my grandparents' day), I don't know how this guy survives crossing, but he does.
I'm exhausted too . Lots to do getting ready for our trip to Maine. I'm also worried about one of my painting mates who lives in a very hard hit hurricane area. Of course we have not heard anything with the power outages, fingers crossed.