When your ear doesn't fit in the circle

Merry is exhausted. The nasty yellow cat confronted her through the screens on the piazza this morning. She puffed her 6 pounds up at least to 8 and held her ground all day. I chased him away immediately, he was out of hose range, unfortunately. We live on a very busy street now(very quiet in my grandparents' day), I don't know how this guy survives crossing, but he does.



I'm exhausted too . Lots to do getting ready for our trip to Maine. I'm also worried about one of my painting mates who lives in a very hard hit hurricane area. Of course we have not heard anything with the power outages, fingers crossed.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cool..



All hands Begging for PEACE